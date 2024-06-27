Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to Get Bike Taxi

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given the green light for app-based bike taxi services to be introduced in various major cities such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region, Nagpur Metropolitan Region, and others. This decision allows companies like Rapido, Ola, Uber, and others to operate bike taxis, with the aim of offering commuters a convenient and cost-effective mode of transport in busy urban areas.

The approval came after a process that involved the temporary suspension of Rapido bike taxis in Pune due to legal issues. This led the state government to set up a committee to analyze bike taxi operations. Following the committee's recommendations and proposals from the transport department, the Chief Minister authorized the launch of app-based bike taxis after reviewing similar programs in other states.

To ensure passenger safety, regulations governing these services focus on the welfare of commuters. Sanjay Sethi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, emphasized that the initiative is designed to address transportation challenges in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur, which are known for heavy traffic congestion.

Companies looking to offer app-based bike taxi services are required to have a fleet of at least 50 bikes, in line with the approved regulations. This decision is expected to offer commuters faster and more affordable travel choices, tackling the ongoing problem of traffic congestion and improving urban mobility.