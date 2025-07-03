Maharashtra : Mumbai Woman Goes Into Labor Pain Mid-Journey on Duronto Express, Nagpur Railway Police Rush to Help

Act of kindness and helpful nature of police was seen in Duronto Express where they helped a pregnant woman when she was going through labor pain. This incident took on Wednesday midnight when a pregnant woman and her husband who has tailor business in Mumbai, was traveling in Howrah Mumbai Duronto Express. When train reached Nagpur station Woman had sever labor pain due to which she started writhing in pain.

On receiving the information, the local railway police showed promptness and provided the woman with immediate medical assistance. Police immediately took cognizance and safely removed the woman from coach number one and admitted her to Mayo Hospital. There, the woman gave birth to a baby in breech position at around 12.30 am.

Looking at the promote action from authorities woman's husband was overwhelmed with emotion as soon as the doctor said that both the woman and her baby are in good health. He thanked the railway police.

This incident has been discussed in railway circles since this morning. Not only the concerned passenger couple but also senior officers have appreciated the promptness of the railway police. Under the guidance of Railway Superintendent of Police Mangesh Shinde, Police Inspector Gaurav Gawande and Sub-Inspector Amod Ingle, Havaldar Bhandarkar, Deepali Swami, Constable Thakur, Yadav and Pooja Agase performed this commendable job.