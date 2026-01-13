Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: 184 Sensitive Polling Booths Identified in Kolhapur, Special Arrangements in Place

The police administration has drawn up a strong security plan to ensure that the municipal corporation elections are conducted peacefully. Around 1,500 police personnel, 1,210 home guards, along with armed contingents of the Quick Response Force, will be deployed in both cities. Sensitive locations have been identified, and additional security arrangements will be made at these spots. To maintain peace during polling, habitual offenders are being closely monitored, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar informed.

Police preparedness for the elections:

The police department began preparations for the municipal elections nearly two months ago. The measures include issuing notices to habitual offenders with two or more criminal cases, externing gangs involved in serious crimes, obtaining written undertakings from criminals, identifying sensitive polling stations, and planning security arrangements for polling and vote counting.

Deployment of personnel:

For security in Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji cities, around 100 police officers and 1,400 police personnel will be deployed. In addition, 1,210 home guards and two armed contingents each of the SRPF and CRPF are ready for security duty.

Sensitive polling booths:

In Kolhapur city, 184 polling booths across 44 locations have been identified as sensitive. These include areas such as Sadar Bazaar, Vikramnagar, Rajendranagar, Lakshatirtha Vasahat, and parts of the old city areas. Considering the possibility of clashes due to intense electoral contests, the police have made special security arrangements. Armed units of the Quick Response Force, along with police and home guards, will be deployed at these centres.

Externment of habitual offenders:

In view of the elections, the police have externed 206 habitual criminals from the district, including 128 from Kolhapur and 78 from Ichalkaranji. Additionally, preventive action has been taken against around 250 individuals.