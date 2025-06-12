Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2025: Mahayuti Alliance to Contest Civic Body Polls Together, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Mahayuti alliance consisting, Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde, National Congress Party of Ajit Pawar faction and BJP will contest upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra together, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He stated that the contest between them will be friendly and the alliance among the Mahayuti parties not materialise.

CM Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at the event, where he launched irrigation and power generation projects. Polls for several municipal corporations and other local bodies, including the BMC elections, have been on hold for the last three years. Mahayuti has decided to contest the local body polls together, and there will be friendly fights wherever a tie-up does not work out, Fadnavis told reporters.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at Taj Lands in Bandra West on Thursday morning, June 12, despite rumours of an alliance between Raj forming an alliance with estranged cousin, Uddhav, for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Speaking to the reporters on the upcoming BMC elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Every party prepares its strategy for contesting elections and so will we. If Devendra Fadnavis talks about contesting polls with someone or forming an alliance, that’s his alliance, his decision. But who will they ally with? It’s all BJP, both parties are essentially theirs..."