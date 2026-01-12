Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: State EC Bars Government From Releasing January Instalment of Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday barred the state government from releasing the January instalment of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in advance, citing enforcement of the model code of conduct for municipal elections.

The SEC’s clarification followed complaints over media reports claiming that beneficiaries would receive ₹3,000—covering both December and January instalments—before Makar Sankranti on Jan. 14. BJP leader and minister Gitish Mahajan had earlier said eligible beneficiaries would receive the combined amount as a “special gift” from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The SEC had sent a letter to Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Sunday seeking clarification on whether the government intended to release two months’ instalments just ahead of the polls. The Chief Secretary responded that the SEC had issued consolidated instructions on Nov. 4, 2025, regarding the model code of conduct.

In a statement, the SEC clarified that while regular or pending instalments under the scheme may be disbursed, no advance payment is allowed during the model code period. Guidelines also allow development works and welfare schemes already underway before elections to continue during the code period.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides eligible women beneficiaries a monthly assistance of ₹1,500 and has been credited with helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 State Assembly elections.

