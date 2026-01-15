Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: Voting For 29 Corporations Begins, High-Stakes Battle in Mumbai and Pune

Voting for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has began on Thursday, January 15. Polling will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The election is being conducted for a total of 2,869 seats.

As many as 3,48,79,337 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise today. Around 39,092 polling stations have been set up across the state. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting the civic body polls.

Except for Mumbai, all other municipal corporations follow a multi-member ward system. Most wards elect four members, while some have three or five members. Voters will need to cast as many votes as the number of seats in their ward. Accordingly, EVMs will have multiple ballot units with different coloured ballot papers.

In the capital city, Mumbai, voting will take place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray. A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls 2026. Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, and the number of other voters is 1,099.

Will the Thackerays split from the Aghadi partners like the Congress and will the BJP-Sena-Ajit Pawar be glued together once the results of the civic bodies come out. The answers will be locked in the ballot box. The results of the Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026 will be announced tomorrow, January 16.