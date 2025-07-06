Maharashtra Murder: Stepbrother-in-law Slaughters Woman Over Misunderstanding About Wife’s Dance at Kalakendra

A horrifying incident unfolded in Karkamb village, Pandharpur taluka, where a woman was brutally murdered over a shocking misunderstanding. The deceased, Hema Akash Kale (35), was allegedly killed by her step-brother-in-law Mukundraja Kale, along with her step-mother-in-law and father-in-law. The trio suspected Hema had encouraged Mukundraja's wife to perform at a cultural center in Jamkhed. On July 4, around 4:30 PM, near Tembhi Road in Karkamb, Mukundraja attacked Hema with an axe, striking her neck, while the other two restrained her. The police were immediately informed and rushed to the scene to take control of the situation.

Hema’s husband, Akash Bindal Kale, works in Bhigwan, Pune district, and was away for work at the time of the incident. Hema lived in Karkamb with her children—sons Prathamesh, Vyomesh, Himesh, Prem, Rocky, and daughter Arina. The Kale family, including Akash's father Bindul, stepmother Shalika, stepbrother Mukundraja, and his wife Soni, lived nearby. Mukundraja's wife had been dancing at a cultural center for the past month, and he wrongly believed that Hema had influenced her. Tensions had been building, and Hema had warned Akash about the family's hostility. He had told her not to worry and stepped out to get water when the attack occurred.

Around 5 PM, as Akash was returning home, he saw Mukundraja, Bindul, and Shalika approaching with hostile intent. Their son Prathamesh tried to stop the conflict, but Mukundraja charged at Hema with an axe, blaming her for his wife's dancing and struck her on the neck. Bindul and Shalika held her down during the attack. Akash witnessed the assault and rushed to Karkamb Police Station. Police arrived promptly and found Hema lying critically injured. She was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead before treatment could begin.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the local community. Police have arrested the main accused, Mukundraja Kale, while further investigations continue. Sub-Inspector Sagar Kunjir is leading the case. The motive rooted in suspicion and family conflict highlights deep-seated issues and tragic consequences of misinformation. Residents of Karkamb remain disturbed by the brutality of the crime, and authorities are working to ensure justice is served. The involvement of multiple family members has added to the gravity of the crime and triggered conversations about domestic violence, patriarchal control, and the importance of timely police intervention in volatile family disputes.