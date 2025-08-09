Maharashtra: Nagpur (Ajni)–Pune Vande Bharat Express: Check Distance, Timings, Route and Station Halts

Most awaited Vande Bharat Train from Nagpur to Pune will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on August 10 Sunday. This train will be the longest distance Vande Bharat Express which will run from Ajni in Nagpur to Pune. As per the information train will cover the distance of 881 km in just 12 hours. This will save time for passengers travelling from Nagpur to Pune.

Railway Ministry has released the official schedule for the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the exact date from which this service will start. Ajni Pune Vande Bharat express will stop at Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Daund, Ahilyanagar and Kopargaon stations on the Nagpur-Pune route. In this regard, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav had written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav demanding that this train also stop at Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj Nagri – Shegaon. The Railway Ministry has approved this demand. The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajni at 9:50 am and reach Pune at 9:50 pm.

The inaugural program of the Vande Bharat Express has been organized on platform number 8 of the main railway station. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be present as the chief guests for this program. In this backdrop, tight security arrangements have been deployed in the vicinity of the railway station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad have been deployed, and Superintendent of Railway Police Mangesh Shinde has been visiting the station for the last two days and inspecting the security arrangements.