Maharashtra: Nanded Businessman Cheated of ₹15 Lakh in Fake Gold Necklace Scam

A businessman from Nanded was duped of ₹15 lakh by a youth and his accomplices who lured him into a fake gold scam under the pretext of selling unearthed treasure. The fraudsters handed over four real gold beads as a sample to gain the trader's trust, later convincing him to purchase a fake 20-layer gold necklace. Santosh Laxman Belapure (age 47), a trader from Belkoni (Bk), Biloli Taluka, Nanded district, owns a shop in Shastrinagar, Nanded. On April 22, a young man visited his shop claiming that he and his associates had discovered gold while digging and needed help selling it. To prove their authenticity, the youth gave Belapure four gold beads, which were confirmed to be genuine.

Gaining the trader’s confidence, the group later called him to Asegaon Corner in Vasmat city. There, they negotiated a deal for a 20-layer gold necklace priced at ₹15 lakh. Belapure paid the amount and left with the necklace. The incident took place between April 22 and May 9.However, suspicion arose after a few days. When Belapure immersed the necklace in water, it turned black, revealing it to be fake.

Realizing the deception, he lodged a complaint with the Nanded police, stating that three unknown individuals had defrauded him. Since the incident occurred in Vasmat, the case was transferred to the City Police Station on the night of June 19. The investigation is currently being conducted by Police Inspector Sudhir Wagh, along with officers Bondle, Imran Qadri, and Gajanan Bhope. Police have identified a mobile number linked to one of the suspects, which is aiding their investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the accused are not from Vasmat city but hail from another region. Efforts to trace the trio are ongoing.