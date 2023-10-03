Maharashtra: Nanded Hospital dean forced to clean toilets by MP Hemant Patil

A political storm has erupted following the tragic deaths of 24 patients within a mere 24 hours at a government hospital in Nanded. On Tuesday, Member of Parliament (MP) Hemant Patil conducted an inspection of the hospital, resulting in a surprising turn of events where he instructed the hospital's dean to clean a pediatric room's toilet. The incident has garnered sharp reactions, particularly from medical students who are threatening to go on strike in protest against what they perceive as political interference and stunts.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Hemant Patil, following a meeting in Dean S.R. Wakode's office, led him on an inspection of the hospital premises. The inspection revealed unsanitary conditions throughout the facility, including a closed lift and four locked toilets in the pediatric ward. A significant amount of filth was observed in an open toilet. In a bold move, MP Patil handed a broom to the dean and compelled him to clean the toilet.

This unexpected turn of events spurred medical students into action. UG and PG students gathered in front of the dean's office at 3 p.m., condemning the use of their dean for political purposes. While acknowledging that the tragic patient deaths were a separate issue, the students vehemently criticized the MP's actions and declared their intent to go on strike in protest of the incident.

The incident has added fuel to the already contentious debate surrounding the hospital deaths, with political manoeuvring and student outrage taking centre stage.