Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil says a party needs CM's chair to take decisions

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said a party can take decisions if it has the chief minister's chair. Speaking at an event in Pune, Jayant Patil said the NCP could not do anything for its members while in government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) as for that we need our leader sitting in the number one (CM) position.

Though we could not give big positions to (party members), there are a number of people who are working with the party with loyalty by just looking at (Sharad) Pawar saheb. In last two-and half-years (during MVA rule), we could not anything (for party members) because for that we need our leader sitting at the number one position (CM position), he further stated.

According to a report of PTI, stressing that decisions in the MVA government had to be finalised by taking all three parties (NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress) into confidence, he said said “sometimes while coming to an agreement, some decisions used to get delayed or some decisions could not be taken.