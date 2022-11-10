Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule and other leaders join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress here this afternoon on the fourth day of its Maharashtra leg.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and party leader Jitendra Awhad joined Rahul Gandhi after he resumed his foot march from Deglur Naka.

The security personnel of Rahul Gandhi are facing a tough time handling the crowd. The Congress leader stopped several times along the route to greet people. He shook hands with the waiting crowd and also clicked photos with children.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in Nanded city this evening, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with the NCP leaders will be present.