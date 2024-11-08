"Maharashtra Never Accepted It": Ajit Pawar Reacts On Yogi Adityanath's Slogan Batenge Toh Katenge'

The NCP has distanced itself from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' when party chief deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that people from 'outside' make such statements, but Maharashtra has always maintained communal harmony. BJP leader Yogi Adityanath was campaigning in Maharashtra for a Mahayuti candidate on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the state’s commitment to communal harmony, highlighting its rich legacy of inclusivity and unity. Speaking at a recent event, Pawar emphasized that Maharashtra has always upheld the ideals of historical leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who championed equality and social justice.

"Maharashtra has always maintained communal harmony. We follow the ideals of Shivaji, Phule, and Ambedkar," Pawar stated. He also urged political leaders from outside Maharashtra to refrain from creating divisions in the state, which has long been a symbol of unity.

When asked about CM Yogi's election slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. You cannot compare Maharashtra with other states, the people of Maharashtra do not like it. Pawar further said that Shivaji Maharaj's teaching was to take all sections of society along.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that when people from other states come to Maharashtra, they make their statements. But Maharashtra has never accepted it and this has been the history of all the elections here. Pawar said that the people of the state do not like such comments. In Maharashtra, voting will be held in a single phase for all 288 assembly seats on November 20. The election results will be declared on November 23.