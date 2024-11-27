Maharashtra New CM: Eknath Shinde's Role In BJP Is Over; Nana Patole Makes Big Claim On Shiv Sena's Chief's Political Future

Nana Patole, the president of Maharashtra Congress, on Wednesday, accused the BJP's central leadership of coercing Eknath Shinde into relinquishing his claim to the chief minister's position. During a press conference, Patole expressed doubts over the extended deliberations for government formation, despite the Mahayuti alliance securing a significant mandate. Shinde, after consultations with BJP leadership, expressed his acceptance of their forthcoming decision on the chief ministership. In response to this statement, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "Eknath Shinde's utility has now ended. He will now understand what the BJP is. Ajit Pawar will also realize what the BJP is." Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added that Shinde's uncertainty might be due to the surprising electoral mandate.

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the decision regarding the CM position, made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, will be accepted by him. In response to this statement, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "Eknath Shinde's… pic.twitter.com/66Gl5kzSlT — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2024

Shinde in a press conference on Wednesday said that the decision regarding the CM position, made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, will be accepted by him. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena advocated for a governance model mirroring Bihar's, where leadership is granted regardless of the seat count. Eknath Shinde, while addressing a press conference in Thane, said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured him full support in forming the Maharashtra government.

"I spoke to PM Modi and told him not to consider me an obstacle while making any decision regarding government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena will support whatever decision the BJP's high command will take about forming a government. You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. The way the people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me." Shinde said. The BJP won 132 of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra -- just 12 short of securing a majority. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena won 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party 41 seats.