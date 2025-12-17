Maharashtra News: Road Work Dispute in Dharashiv Leads to Brutal Knife Attack, One Injured

Maharashtra, Dharashiv :Minor dispute between two groups over road paving work turned into violent attack with people carrying sickles and sharp knives. In this incident, a young man named Kuldeep Magar was seriously injured. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Lohia Mangal Karyalaya area. Meanwhile, the police immediately rushed to the spot, carried out a lathi-charge, and took two people into custody.

According to the information received, the road paving work on the Tuljapur-Naldurg road is currently underway, and a group from the city had complained to the concerned engineer about its quality. During this time, relatives of the road contractor arrived at the scene. Following a verbal argument and minor scuffle between two groups, the dispute was resolved by onlookers and both groups dispersed. Later, the young men from the initial group returned to the Lohia Mangal Karyalaya area on motorcycles, armed with sickles and knives.

They allegedly attacked Kuldeep Magar, who was walking on the road, and struck him on the head with a sickle. Magar was seriously injured and bleeding profusely in this attack. The injured Kuldeep Magar was immediately admitted to the sub-district hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was shifted to Solapur for further treatment. After this incident, a tense atmosphere prevailed in the city for some time. Upon receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilesh Deshmukh and Police Inspector Annasaheb Manjare arrived with a police team, including Santosh Karwar and Amol Pawar, and used a lathi-charge to restore order.

Magar and his family apprehended two suspects and turned them over to the police. The clash, allegedly between BJP and Congress supporters over road construction, is viewed as pre-election political tension, given that leaders from both groups are mayoral contenders. The escalation of a minor complaint into a violent confrontation has heightened tension in Tuljapur.