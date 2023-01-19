Maharashtra: Nine killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

At least nine people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

Maharashtra | Visuals from Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad where a car accident left nine people, including a child, dead and another child injured. pic.twitter.com/oaH1qKyW83 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

According to ANI, among the nine people who lost their lives, 3 were woman and one was a child. The Raigad police said, one child was also injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.Pictures from the accident site showed a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car completely crushed in the front.The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem,and cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

