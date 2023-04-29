Maharashtra: NMMC clerk held for seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) clerk-cum-typist was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to regularise a colleague's transfer and prepare the latter's annual confidential report, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The 47-year-old clerk-cum-typist attached to the official NMMC deputy commissioner in Khoparkhairane has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

The complainant was recently transferred from Nerul to NMMC's head office. To regularise the transfer and send a mandatory annual confidential report, the accused sought Rs 5 lakh. He was held while accepting the money during an ACB trap, the official said.