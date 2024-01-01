Maharashtra Now Preferred Destination for Investments From Overseas, Says Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has highlighted that Maharashtra has emerged as a favored choice for investments from multiple countries, underscoring the state's favorable business environment. Welcoming the New Year while actively participating in a midnight blood donation camp, Shinde also acknowledged the increasing influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission. He emphasized the positive outcomes of an extensive cleaning campaign undertaken in Mumbai, which has been extended across the state.

The CM highlighted the successful implementation of 85 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Davos meet (in 2023). Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries, he said. Underlining the commitment to people's welfare, Shinde said the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has provided assistance of over Rs 165 crore to more than 20,000 individuals since his government assumed office, a significant increase from the earlier disbursal of Rs 2 to 3 crore.

He also said that the deep cleaning drive, a crucial aspect of the Swachh Bharat campaign, has shown remarkable results in Mumbai, prompting its extension to other regions of the state. More than one lakh people actively participated in the cleanliness drive across 10 different locations in Mumbai on Sunday, he said. CM Shinde expressed his government's commitment towards a clean, green and healthy Mumbai.

