Maharashtra: One Killed, Another Seriously Injured as Speeding Car Crashes into Tree on Gondia-Kohmara Road

Maharashtra: A speeding car crashed into a tree on the roadside near Murdoli on the Gondia-Kohmara road after loosing control of vehicle. This accident occurred on Saturday, January 3, 2026 around 11:45 AM. Deceased identified as Rupesh Naresh Bhogare (23), a resident of Pindkepar, Goregaon taluka, while the injured person is Praful Patle (23), a resident of Tumkheda, Goregaon taluka. Praful is currently undergoing treatment at the Gondia Government Medical College.

According to the information received, Rupesh was traveling with his friend from Goregaon towards Kohmara in a car on Saturday afternoon. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to veer off the main road, skid for about 50 feet, and then crash into a roadside tree. Rupesh sustained a serious head injury and died on the spot, while Praful was seriously injured. Drivers passing by the route rushed to the aid of the accident victims and informed the Goregaon Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, the Goregaon police immediately reached the spot. The injured Praful was immediately admitted to the Government Medical College in Gondia. After conducting a panchnama (official inspection), Rupesh's body was sent to the Goregaon Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination. The Goregaon police have registered a case in this matter.

Rupesh and Praful, close friends, were traveling to Kohmara on Saturday morning when a high-speed driving incident caused them to crash. According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control, and the car overturned several times before colliding with a tree. Murdoli has become an increasingly dangerous location. The Gondia-Kohmara road near Murdoli has seen a rise in accidents due to its winding path through a forest and frequent wildlife crossings.