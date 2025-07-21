Maharashtra: One Killed in ST Bus and Two-Wheeler Collision on Civil Chowk Road In Sangli

In tragic incident Mehboob Fakhruddin Sheikh a 65-year-old resident got killed in Ramamatanagar Sangli. As per the reports he died after collision between ST bus and a motorcycle in front of Maratha Samaj Sanstha on the Civil Chowk to Bus Stand road. This accident took place on July 20th Sunday morning where ST bus hit a tree and tree fell. A report has been filed in the Sangli City Police Station.

On Sunday morning, deceased had left his house with a moped. Around 6:45 am, an ST bus and a moped collided on Bus Stand road in front of the Maratha Samaj Sanstha. Mehboob Sheikh sustained serious injuries in the collision, which occurred when the ST driver swerved to avoid a tree, ultimately causing the tree to break at its roots.

Also Read: Marathi Language Row: Woman Harassed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar for Not Speaking in Regional Language; Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, the injured Mehboob was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. He died during treatment. Umar Sheikh, son of deceased Mehboob Sheikh, has filed a complaint at the police station regarding the accident.