Maharashtra: One Killed, Seven Injured Due to Nylon Manja in Akola on Makar Sankranti 2025

Akola, Maharashtra (January 14, 2025): A 34-year-old man was killed after being strangled by a nylon manja on a flyover in Akola on Makar Sankranti. The incident occurred near the superintendent of police's office at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Kiran Prakash Sonawane, a private electrician from Akot Fail Akola, was traveling with a family member on his motorcycle when the nylon manja became wrapped around his neck. He collapsed and died at the scene from severe bleeding. His body was later taken to the district general hospital.

Local police have launched an investigation into the accident. A case of accidental death has been filed at Khadan police station.

Throughout the day, a total of seven people were injured in various locations, including four in the city and three in rural areas.

Akola's District Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh had previously ordered a ban on the sale and purchase of nylon manja from December 6, 2024, through January 31, 2025. Despite these measures, several incidents continued to occur.