Maharashtra: Opposition demands resignation of minister Abdul Sattar

On Monday, opposition members in the Maharashtra Assembly raised slogans demanding that state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar be arrested. Opposition MPs staged a demonstration on the Vidhan Bhavan stairs, accusing Sattar of corruption and irregularities and calling for his dismissal from the Cabinet.

Both Houses were adjourned for the day amid the din around Sattar. Former state minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said it was obligatory for Abdul Sattar to resign in view of the corruption charges against him. "We have all the paperwork and proof to expose his wrongdoings, whether it's the TET scam or his offensive words against NCP MP Supriya Sule," Aaditya Thackeray stated.

Aaditya Thackeray said the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is significant and needs to be discussed in the House, but it is being purposefully excluded from the debate. "In the Vidhan Sabha, the border issue with Karnataka is being purposefully neglected." We want to talk about it, but we don't have the time. "The ruling party is turning a blind eye to the problem," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, demanded a decision on the border dispute in the House. "We expected this resolution to be passed today, but there is a move to defer it." "It's a critical issue for us," Pawar stated. Meanwhile, members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti staged a protest demonstration in Kolhapur on Monday over the border issue.