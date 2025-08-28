Maharashtra: Over 52,000 School Employees to Benefit as Govt Issues Grant Resolution

Teachers from various schools across Maharashtra had been agitating for stage-wise grants for a long time. Responding to their demand, the state cabinet recently approved the allocation of funds for this purpose. Now, the government has officially issued a resolution, bringing relief to thousands of teaching and non-teaching employees. As per the order, over 52,276 staff members will directly benefit from the scheme. The decision has been made effective from August 1, 2025. With this, eligible schools currently receiving 20%, 40%, or 60% assistance will now be entitled to the next 20% grant in the funding pattern.

The school education department clarified that an additional 231 schools found eligible will receive fresh grants of 20% from August onwards. This long-awaited approval has brought cheer among private unaided and partially aided schools, whose teachers and employees had been facing financial hardships. However, the decision will also impose a considerable financial responsibility on the government. According to official estimates, the new extension of grants will result in an additional burden of approximately ₹970 crore on the state exchequer annually. Despite this cost, the step has been hailed as a progressive measure to strengthen school education.

Earlier this month, the school education minister, Dada Bhuse, had informed the legislative assembly about the cabinet’s approval of funds for stage-wise salary aid. Following that assurance, the government resolution has now been officially issued, ensuring that teachers’ long-standing demands are addressed. With more than 50,000 staff members expected to benefit directly, this move has been welcomed as a historic decision for the education sector. Teacher unions, who had consistently raised the issue through protests, expressed satisfaction that their efforts have finally paid off. This decision is being seen as a major boost to both staff welfare and school development.