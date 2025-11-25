Maharashtra: Passenger Falls While Getting Off Moving Train, RPF Jawans Step In and Rescue

A passenger trying to get off the Konkankanya Express at Madgaon (Goa) station lost his balance and was about to fall between the train and the platform. At this time, the Konkan Railway Security Force personnel on duty, recognizing the situation, stepped forward and saved the passenger. Showing the alertness of the Konkan Railway employees, they pulled the passenger from the jaws of death.

This incident took place at Madgaon (Goa) station on November 23 at around 7 pm, while the Konkankanya Express was passing from platform number 1, a passenger in the train tried to get off in a hurry. However, he lost his balance and fell between the train and the platform. At this time, RPF personnel Kapil Saini and R. S. Bhai, who were on duty, rushed forward without batting an eye and picked up the passenger safely and saved his life.

Taking note of the brave and commendable work of these jawans, Konkan Railway CMD Santosh Kumar Jha has given a reward of Rs 10,000 each to both the RPF personnel. The passenger thanked the Konkan Railway RPF jawans for saving his life.

Passengers should be careful

Passengers should not board or alight from a moving train. Such actions pose a serious risk to life and safety. The Konkan Railway administration has appealed to the passengers to strictly follow all safety guidelines while in the railway premises.