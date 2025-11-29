Maharashtra: People Loot Beer Bottles After Loaded Container Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Video)

A container carrying nearly 2,000 boxes of beer overturned at Ranjangaon Shenpunji square in Waluj industrial area on Friday, November 28, 2025. The vehicle, en route to Jalgaon, toppled while taking a turn. The driver, Sayed Abdullah (30), got trapped inside the cabin while beer bottles from the truck scattered across the road. Instead of helping the driver, locals rushed to collect the bottles and boxes of beer. The trapped driver was calling for help, but people ignored him and focused on taking the scattered beer.

The accident blocked traffic for over two hours. Spilled beer and diesel made the road slippery and dangerous. According to the reports, police used mild lathi charges to control the crowd. Fire brigade personnel sprayed water to clear the spill. Officials, with local leaders and a JCB, removed broken glass and debris. Undamaged beer was later moved to another truck. The injured driver was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police warned that such incidents can put bystanders at risk. They urged people to prioritise helping injured victims over looting after any accident.