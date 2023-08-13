Maharashtra: Permission must for setting up Ganesh Chaturthi pandals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have issued guidelines to set up pandals ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration set to begin from September 19. The police said that prior permission from police, revenue, fire, and electricity departments is mandatory to set up any kind of pandal even for one day. According to a Free Press Journal report, officials will hold meetings with Ganeshotsav mandals at ward levels after August 15. The civic body has planned to start the process of granting permission for mandap and stage required for Ganeshotsav at least 1 month before the festival begins.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar discussed various topics like online permission systems, emersion arrangements, setting up artificial lakes and other facilities.As per the direction of the Bombay High Court regarding granting permission for setting up pavilions, the municipal commissioner directed officials to start an online system. The civic body is the first in the state to have developed an e-service system to allow mandals to set up pavilions for the festival. During the meeting, the civic chief Narvekar directed the head of the department that after receiving the application along with the no-objection certificate of the police, traffic police and fire departments, there should not be a delay in granting permission. He also clarified that no mandap should be set up without at this time obtaining written permission. There are 12,000 Ganesh mandals in Mumbai. Every year, they have to take permission from BMC, traffic cops, and local police stations to erect pandals. This year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the civic body to start a one-window system for granting all the permissions in one go.