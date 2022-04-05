Maharashtra Petrol-Diesel Price: Petrol costs Rs 122/ltr in Parbhani, check out rates in other cities

The State-run oil marketing companies on Monday raised Petrol-Diesel prices for the 13th time in the last 15 days.The persistent rise in petrol and diesel prices is putting pressure on the pockets of the common man. Also, petrol-diesel prices have skyrocketed across Maharashtra, including the country's financial capital Mumbai.

Let's find out the rates of petrol-diesel in important cities of the state ...

What are the rates of petrol and diesel in major cities of Maharashtra today?

Today, like all other states in the country, Maharashtra has seen an increase in petrol and diesel prices. Not only in Maharashtra, but also in the country, the most expensive petrol is being sold in Parbhani. After today's hike, petrol is being sold at Rs 122.01 per liter in Parbhani and diesel at Rs 104.62 per liter.

In Mumbai, petrol price has been hiked by 84 paise to Rs 119.67 per liter and diesel by 85 paise to Rs 103.92 per liter. In Pune, petrol is priced at Rs 119.07 per liter and diesel at Rs 101.78 per liter. In Nashik, petrol is priced at Rs 119.11 per liter and diesel at Rs 101.83 per liter. In Nagpur, petrol is priced at Rs 119.33 per liter and diesel at Rs 102.07 per liter. In Kolhapur, petrol is priced at Rs 119.69 per liter and diesel at Rs 102.41 per liter.

Price of petrol and diesel in major cities

