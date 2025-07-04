Maharashtra Plans Massive MSRTC Overhaul, 25,000 New Buses and Modern Bus Ports on the Horizon

In a major push to revamp Maharashtra’s public transport, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has unveiled a two-year modernization roadmap for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The state currently operates around 14,500 buses, many of which are outdated. To address this, the government plans to induct 25,000 new buses over five years, including 5,150 electric buses in the near term. The move is aimed at improving travel comfort, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing overall efficiency in the state-run transport system.

The state also plans to transform its 840 bus depots into modern “bus ports,” following a model inspired by Gujarat’s successful example. These upgraded facilities will include passenger-friendly features such as e-toilets, better waiting areas, and additional services for staff like hot water and laundry. Sarnaik assured the Legislative Council that the tendering process for these upgrades is already underway and will be carried out in a fair, transparent, and competitive manner to ensure high standards and timely execution.

The announcement came during a discussion initiated by Council members Anil Parab, Shashikant Shinde, Sadabhau Khot, and others, who raised concerns about the aging fleet and lack of commuter amenities. In response, Sarnaik stressed that hygiene and passenger convenience would be core to the transformation. The government is committed to ensuring clean buses and depots, equipped with essential facilities to support both passengers and transport employees, under a well-defined infrastructure improvement strategy.

Highlighting the financial burden of current operations, Sarnaik revealed that the MSRTC spends approximately ₹33,000 crore annually on diesel alone. To help fund sanitation improvements such as e-toilets and other depot amenities, the state will tap into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The minister expressed confidence that the modernized system will provide major benefits to both urban and rural commuters, ushering in a new era for public transport in Maharashtra.