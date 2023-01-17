Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate CSMT redevelopment project on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of CSMT redevelopment project that will include segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930. Modi will also flag off Metro services on Phase II of Line 2A and 7 in the Western suburbs, and will do bhoomi pujan of BMC projects, including concretisation of road, hospital and sewage treatment plants, on January 19. A senior official said, “CSMT redevelopment project is worth Rs 18,000 crore. The bidder is expected to be finalised next month, and therefore, bhoomi pujan of this project is scheduled at the hands of PM. ” The project had got the approval of the Union cabinet last September and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee has also given its nod to railway ministry’s plan for CSMT station revamp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a number of big-ticket infrastructure projects for Mumbai. This will be his first visit to the city after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis took over in June last year.nMeanwhile Eknath Shinde has decided to cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his trip to oversee preparations of Modi's visit.