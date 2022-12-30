Maharashtra Police Admit Card 2022 released, Check full details how to download

The Maharashtra Police is conducting an examination to fill 18331 vacancies for Police Constable, SRPF Police Constable, and Driver Police Constable positions. There are 14956 Police Constable positions, 1204 SRPF Police Constable jobs, and 2174 Driver Police Constable vacancies out of the total. Maharashtra Police invited applications online through its official website.

The Maharashtra Police has issued the admit card for the Physical Exam for the position of Constable. Candidates can download their Maharashtra Police Admit Card by visiting the official website. The link to the Maharashtra Police Physical Admit Card is available at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org.

Applicants can also download the Maha Police Admit Card from the URL mentioned below:

https://policerecruitment2022.mahait.org/Forms/Home.aspx

How to Download Maharashtra Police Admit Card 2022?

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra Police website, policerecruitment2022.mahait.org.

Step 2: Sign in to your account using your 'Username/Email ID and 'Password.'

Step 3: Click the login button.

Step 4: Download the Maha Police Constable Physical Admit Card.