Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025: Mega Recruitment Drive to Hire 15,000 Personnel in Various Posts Announced; Check Details

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 News: The CM Devendra Fadnavis-led government approved the recruitment drive to hire 15,000 police personnel in the Maharashtra Police Department at the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, August 12. The recruitment process, which was delayed for the past few months, has now been approved by the state government, creating a lot of wait among young candidates.

Through this recruitment drive, employment opportunities in the state will increase significantly, and the police force will include new and fresh faces. After the announcement by the Mahayuti Government, an advertisement regarding police recruitment is also likely to be published soon on the official website of the Maharashtra Police Department at mahapolice.gov.in. Apart from this, the Cabinet has taken four more important decisions.

Interested candidates aspiring for police recruitment should start preparing from now. They must thoroughly prepare for all three stages, including physical test, written test and for personal interview. Once the official recruitment advertisement is published, candidates should carefully check the eligibility criteria, required documents and application process before applying.