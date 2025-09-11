Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Government Expands Age Relaxation for 15,631 Vacancies

In an effort to address the large number of vacancies within the state’s law enforcement agencies, the Maharashtra government has announced a special concession for candidates who missed the age eligibility in previous years. A total of 15,631 constable positions are open in both the police force and the prison department. To ensure more applicants can participate, the government has issued a corrigendum that expands the age relaxation criteria. This step is intended to allow candidates who exceeded the maximum age limit between 2022 and 2025 to apply, thereby widening the recruitment pool significantly for this major drive.

The official notification, released by the Home Department on September 10, 2025, modifies the earlier Government Decision from August 20, 2025. Initially, only those who crossed the upper age limit in 2022 and 2023 were granted permission to apply as a one-time exception. With the latest corrigendum, this benefit has now been extended further to include aspirants who became ineligible in 2024 and 2025 as well. As a result, thousands of additional candidates will be able to submit applications for the ongoing recruitment. This measure seeks to provide fair opportunities to those disadvantaged by earlier deadlines.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 15,631 posts in the Maharashtra Police Force and the Prison Department, covering vacancies generated between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025. The decision to expand the relaxation came after a proposal was forwarded by the Special Inspector General of Police (Training and Special Teams), Maharashtra, through a letter dated September 1, 2025. The government considered the request essential to avoid manpower shortages in crucial departments. With this extension, the state hopes to strengthen its security infrastructure while giving eligible candidates another chance to serve.