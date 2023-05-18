Maharashtra: Police held 11 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

Police have arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, from Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra after they were found staying illegally in the country, an official said.

The arrests were made on Wednesday evening and in the early hours of Thursday, he said. These Bangladeshi nationals were held from Kamothe locality near Panvel in Raigad district and from Narpoli in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, spokesperson of Thane city police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Navi Mumbai police raided some residential premises located behind the MGM Hospital in Kamothe and nabbed eight Bangladeshi nationals, including four women. They had been residing there since the last three months doing odd jobs. As they did not possess any valid documents for entry into the country, they were arrested, he said.

Similarly, the local police raided a locality in Mankoli area of Bhiwandi and caught three Bangladeshi men, who had been working in factories for the last about one year. They were held for similar reasons, he added.