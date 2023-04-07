Maharashtra: Police nab man in Gujarat for stealing electronic items worth Rs 22 lakh

Maharashtra police have arrested a man from neighbouring Gujarat for allegedly stealing electronic items worth nearly Rs 22 lakh from a parked tempo in Kashimira locality of Thane district, an official said.

The incident had occurred on March 30 when the tempo was carrying electronic goods, including mobile phones, from a godown in Bhiwandi to a showroom at Bhayandar in the district, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-I Bhayandar) Jayant Bajbale said.

When the tempo was parked at Penkarpada in Kashimira, some unidentified persons broke open its door and decamped with goods worth Rs 21,91,702, he said. Following a complaint, the Kashimira police registered an offence and launched a probe.

Senior inspector at Kashimira police station Sandeep Kadam said the police probe team worked on various intelligence and technical inputs and examined a number of CCTV footages before zeroing in on the accused.

Of the total stolen goods, the police have so far recovered items worth Rs 21.59 lakh, Kadam said, adding that the accused was a notorious criminal, who is named in more than 10 offences at places including Mumbai, Thane and Valsad, mostly related to house break-ins and thefts.