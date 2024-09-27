Maharashtra Police Nabs ₹300 Crore Fraudster Hiding in Mathura as a Sadhu

An innkeeper who defrauded thousands of people in Maharashtra of over ₹300 crore has been arrested by police in Mathura. The accused, Baban Vishwanath Shinde, had been hiding under the guise of a sadhu after perpetrating widespread fraud in Maharashtra.

Shinde was apprehended near the Krishna Balaram Temple in a joint operation conducted by the police from Vrindavan and Beed district. He was wanted in connection with multiple fraud cases totaling approximately ₹300 crore. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Singh reported that Shinde disguised himself as a sadhu and evaded capture by moving through various regions, including Delhi, Assam, Nepal, and Uttar Pradesh, before being caught near Vrindavan.

According to Police Sub-Inspector S. S. Murkute, Shinde lured individuals by promising higher interest rates on their deposits. He convinced depositors to invest their money in four cooperative banks across the state. Additionally, his fraudulent activities included acquiring properties with stolen funds. The police estimate that Shinde cheated over 2,000 people during his schemes. This case underscores the significant impact of financial fraud on individuals and communities, highlighting the importance of vigilance and law enforcement in protecting the public from such deceitful practices.