"Maharashtra police officials with drug links will be dismissed," says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a strict crackdown on state police personnel involved in drug-related activities. In a press briefing, Fadnavis emphasized that those found to have links to drugs within the police force will not only face suspension but also dismissal from service.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said anyone involved in the manufacturing and peddling of drugs will be booked under harsh laws.

Constitution's Article 311 pertains to the dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Centre or a state.

People involved will face strict action, but those police officials found to be involved (in drug trade) will not just be suspended but also dismissed under (Article) 311 (of the Constitution). The state police have undertaken a campaign to make Maharashtra drug-free and raids are being undertaken in every district. Work is happening at the national level and the inter-state movement of gangs involved in the drug trade is being monitored. The state police have confiscated drugs worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the deputy CM said.

This move follows recent criticism directed at the Fadnavis-led home department, particularly from the Shiv Sena, over the escape of Lalit Patil, an alleged drug racketeer, from a government hospital in Pune on October 2. Patil was subsequently apprehended near Bengaluru. The escape prompted the suspension of nine police personnel. It was discovered that Patil had access to a mobile phone during his hospital stay and was allegedly involved in drug peddling while undergoing treatment. He had also been named in a new drug-related case just days before his capture.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis defended his stance, stating that accusations often backfire on those who make them. In a related claim, Fadnavis had previously asserted that Patil had served as the chief of the Nashik district of the undivided Shiv Sena during Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.