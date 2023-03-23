Maharashtra Police on alert after search for Amritpal Singh enters Day 6

Maharashtra Police is on alert over Waris Punjab De's chief Amritpal Singh. Cops in the Nanded district of the state are on alert and are monitoring the movement of everyone arriving and leaving the district. Also, Maharashtra ATS is also on alert to nab the Khalistani leader. Amritpal Singh is still on the run even as the massive manhunt by the Punjab Police to nab him entered the sixth day on Thursday. Punjab Police on Tuesday released a set of possible avatars - seven different pictures – of Amritpal in the hope that people could help identify and spot him. Punjab Police reached Amritpal Singh’s house in Amritsar on Wednesday to question his family. His mother has also been questioned by police officials.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani sympathiser, has not been arrested yet."We are making all efforts to arrest him. We are hopeful that we will arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies. A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," the IGP said."A lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) have been issued against Amritpal Singh, who remains a fugitive and efforts are being made to arrest him," said the Information and Public Relations Department Punjab government.

According to a preliminary probe, police said he visited a Gurdwara in Jalandhar district while on the run and escaped on a motorcycle after changing clothes.According to CCTV visuals, Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run.Amid the crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' and the continuing manhunt for its chief, Amritpal Singh, and his aides, the four accused persons who helped the Khalistani leader escape were on Wednesday taken from Shahkot police station in Jalandhar to court.