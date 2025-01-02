Maharashtra Police Raising Day: Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan Leads Celebrations in Mumbai

Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the Maharashtra Police Raising Day function, organized at the State Reserve Police Force Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai. The event celebrated the dedication and contributions of the Maharashtra Police force.

Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, along with senior police officers, retired personnel, police jawans, and their families, were present to mark the occasion.

The Governor lauded the police force for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. He highlighted the pivotal role played by the police in maintaining law and order across the state, especially in challenging times.

During the event, several police officers were recognized for their exemplary service and dedication.

Cultural programs and demonstrations showcasing the operational capabilities of the police force added vibrancy to the ceremony. The Maharashtra Police Foundation Day is celebrated on 2 January to commemorate the presentation of the State Police Flag by then former Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to Maharashtra Police on 2 January 1961.

