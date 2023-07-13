Maharashtra: Police recover drugs worth Rs 9 lakh from Thane and Raigad district

During two raids in Maharashtra's Thane and Raigad districts, police seized drugs worth more than Rs nine lakh and detained four people, among them a Nigerian national.

The operations were conducted on July 11 at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and at Mumbra in Thane city, they said. The Navi Mumbai police detained a man around 2 am on July 11 on a street in Kharghar and seized from his possession 53.56 grams of methaqualone, a banned drug, worth Rs 5.35 lakh from him, an official said.

The police acted on a tip-off and nabbed the 23-year-old accused, a resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, when he arrived at the spot, he added. In a separate operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Thane police arrested a Nigerian national and two others from Mumbra and seized 110 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 3.76 lakh from them.

Based on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at the Y Junction and nabbed the trio around 8.30 am on Tuesday. Drugs was recovered from them during their body-search, he said.