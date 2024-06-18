Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive Receives Over 17 Lakh Applications for 17,471 Posts

A recruitment drive to fill 17,471 constabulary posts in Maharashtra police, set to commence on June 19, has garnered a staggering 17.76 lakh applications, officials confirmed Monday. The recruitment campaign spans various roles including constables, drivers, band men, SRPF personnel, and jail staff, according to a police official.

Notably, 9,595 constable posts received 8,22,984 applications, while 1,686 constable driver positions attracted 1,98,300 applications. Applications for 1,800 prison constable posts totalled 3,72,354, averaging 101 applications per post. The prison department saw an even higher demand with 206 applications per post.

Written and physical exams in each district

The written and physical examinations for police recruitment will be conducted in each district. As per the recruitment advertisement, a candidate cannot apply in two places. However, they can apply for two different posts. The physical examination for candidates who have applied for different posts will not be on the same day. They have not been given any relaxation in this regard.

Arrangements for candidates at Welfare Hall:

According to regional media reports, for candidates coming from remote areas of the state, arrangements will be made at the police welfare hall for the convenience of the youth coming to the district headquarters.

Merit-based and transparent recruitment

Maharashtra Police recruitment is done on merit and in a transparent manner. We activate our secret mechanisms every year.

Important advice for candidates:

Do not trust any agent who gives you assurances about police recruitment. Do not fall prey to their allurements, Additional Director General of Police Rajkumar Vhatkar appealed. If you find that an agent is giving assurances, please contact us. We have registered cases against those who tried to do so last year, Rajkumar Vhatkar also said during the press conference.