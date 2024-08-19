Maharashtra Police Recruitment Exam 2024: 7 Arrested in Thane for Malpractices During Test

Seven persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing police recruitment process in Thane on Sunday, August 18. They were arrested on Sunday in connection with three FIRs registered in Naupada, Thane Town and Vartak Nagar police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located.

"They were caught using gadgets, Bluetooth etc while appearing for the exams. The seven, including two women, hail from Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts. One more person who helped them in these malpractices has been booked," the official said.