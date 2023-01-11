Maharashtra: Police registers 3 chain snatching incidents in half-an-hour in Thane

Police have registered three cases of chain snatching reported from a locality in Maharashtra’s Thane district within half-an-hour, police said.

The incidents took place in Kalyan town on Tuesday. No arrest has been made so far, an official from Mahatma Fule Chowk police station said. The modus operandi of the accused in all the three incidents was similar, he said.

At 10.25 am on Tuesday, two motorbike-borne men brandishing a knife snatched a 62-year-old woman’s mangalsutra (sacred gold chain worn by married women) worth Rs 64,000 in Konkan Vasahat area.

In another incident at around 10.30 am, when a 45-year-old woman was returning from a temple, two men on a motorcycle brandished a knife, tried to strangle her with her scarf, and snatched her mangalsutra worth Rs 70,000, the official said.

Besides, a 55-year-old woman who was walking along with her friend in Waldhuni area was robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 1.60 lakh by two men on a motorbike using the same modus operandi at around 10.40 am.

They also tried to snatched her friend’s gold chain, but she held it tight, the official said.