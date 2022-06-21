Maharashtra political crisis: Check out list of rebel 35 MLA' s supporting Eknath Shinde

At least 25 MLAs of Shiv Sena are camping in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat. Sources said they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The other big group led by Maharashtra Urban development minister Eknath Shinde reached Surat around 1.30 a.m. with 14 MLAs on Tuesday. It is rumored that Eknath Shinde's displeasure has started since the formation of Mahavikas Aghadi government. Eknath Shinde was the front-runner for the Chief Minister's post in the state when the movement to form a government with the Congress and NCP started after leaving the BJP. His name was being discussed due to his loyalty to Shiv Sena and his position in the party. However, at the same time, Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of the state. However, important account was given to Eknath Shinde. However, he was in the mood to run for the Chief Minister's post.

At the same time, there is talk of having 35 MLAs with Eknath Shinde. It has come to light that Shinde is in direct contact with BJP leaders. So will the Mahavikas Aghadi government be in trouble? Such a discussion has begun. Later, information came to light that some Shiv Sena MLAs including Eknath Shinde were not reachable. It is being said that Eknath Shinde is in Surat with 35 MLAs.

Which MLA in Surat along with Eknath Shinde?

Marathwada

1. MLA of Sillod and Minister of State Abdul Sattar.

2. Sandipan Bhumare, MLA of Paithan and Minister of State

3. Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat

4. Kannada MLA Uday Singh Rajput

5. MLA of Vaijapur Ramesh Bornare

6. Balaji Kalyankar of Nanded

Konkan

1. Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi

2. Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve

3. Mahad MLA Bharatsheth Gogavale

Western Maharashtra

1. Anil Babar, MLA of Atpadi

2. Bhudargad MLA Prakash Abitkar

3. Shambhuraj Desai, MLA of Patan and Minister of State for Home Affairs

4. Sangolya MLA Shahaji Patil

5. Mahesh Shinde, MLA of Koregaon in Satara

Thane

1. MLA of Ambernath Balaji Kinikar

2. Srinivas Vanaga, MLA of Palghar

3. Shantaram More, MLA of Bhiwandi Gramin

4. Vishwanath Bhoir, MLA of Kalyan West

North Maharashtra

1. Pachora MLA Kishor Appa Patil

Vidarbha

1. Mehkar's MLA Sanjay Raimulkar

2. Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

