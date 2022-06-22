Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM summons to Mumbai, but Chandrakant Patil escapes to Guwahati

The strength of independent MLAs from Eknath Shinde is now increasing and another MLA has fled to Guwahati with a trumpet in the hands of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Chandrakant Patil of Muktai Nagar has joined Eknath Shinde's group.

Some time ago, Patil's plane flew to Guwahati. He reached the airport saying that he was leaving for Mumbai. However, he flew there from Guwahati.

Thus, another independent MLA supporting Uddhav Thackeray has escaped. A few hours ago, Geeta Jain also visited the Sagar residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from that, three independent MLAs including Bachchu Kadu are already with Shinde.

On the other hand, two MLAs have escaped from Shinde's group. Yesterday, an MLA Kailas Patil got out of his car and took advantage of the rain and darkness. He had finally reached Mumbai after walking 4 km. Nitin Deshmukh has recently arrived at Nagpur Airport from Guwahati. They have accused you of being injected.