Maharashtra Political Crisis: Great relief to those 16 MLAs, no action till hearing is completed, Supreme Court instructs Assembly Speaker

The Supreme Court has directed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not to take any decision on the disqualification of MLAs. The disqualification of MLAs and other petitions were to be heard in the Supreme Court today. However, as these cases were not heard before the bench today, a request was made to the Chief Justice on behalf of Shiv Sena. After that, the Chief Justice has given these instructions to the Speaker of the Assembly. Chief Justice NV Ramanna also said that it would take some time to form a bench to hear the cases.

At a hearing last month, the apex court had directed the assembly vice-president not to take any decision on the disqualification of MLAs till July 12. Today, Shiv Sena lawyer Kapil Sibal filed the case in the Supreme Court. Sibal said the issue of disqualification would be heard in the Assembly tomorrow. If the court does not hold a hearing today, the Speaker can decide. Sibal demanded that the Speaker should not take a decision till the court hears the matter. On this, the court directed the Speaker of the Assembly not to take any decision till the decision of the court.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's revolt in the party caused a major political upheaval in the state. The Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stepped down. Earlier, the Shiv Sena had launched a crackdown on rebel MLAs. Shiv Sena sacked Eknath Shinde from the post of group leader and elected Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader. The Shinde faction had challenged him in the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's action. After that, Shiv Sena had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.