Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shankarrao Gadakh to stay with Uddhav Thackeray

Former Minister Shankarrao Gadakh, who was with Shiv Sena even before the formation of Mahavikas Aghadi, interacted with his party workers today. This time he has clarified his role. Shankarrao Gadakh, an MLA from Nevasa constituency in Ahmednagar district, has announced that he will stay with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He also said that after the court decision, once the political situation calmed down, it was important to sit together and take a decision.

MLA Shankarrao Gadakh addressed the function today. A large number of his workers were present at this time. He also said that he was in a dilemma whether to stay with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray or go with BJP or Shinde group. He also said that many Shiv Sena MLAs were upset with the NCP and the Congress. He said that he has decided to stay with Uddhav Thackeray whether he is in power or not.