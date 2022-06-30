Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's silence on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

The Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, which came to power in the state in 2019 due to dramatic developments, has come out of power in a dramatic manner. After the Supreme Court yesterday refused to grant relief on the majority test, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister and the Mavia government came to an end. However, despite all these developments, no reaction has come from NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the architect of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

After some Shiv Sena MLAs revolted and fled Maharashtra under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar distanced himself from the issue, saying it was an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. After that, Sharad Pawar became active and also held meetings with Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray. Also under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray was ready to challenge the rebels. But in the last one or two days, Sharad Pawar seemed aloof from all this.

The Shiv Sena had moved the apex court after the governor ordered the Mahavikas Aghadi government to prove its majority. However, there was no reaction from Sharad Pawar. He also did not comment on social media. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister last night after going against the Supreme Court verdict. After that, the reactions of many leaders in the Mahavikas Aghadi government who praised Uddhav Thackeray's career came to the fore. However, even after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar has not yet given any reaction.



Sharad Pawar had no idea that Uddhav Thackeray would resign, said NCP state president Jayant Patil. Jayant Patil said, "I don't think Sharad Pawar knew that Uddhav Thackeray would resign." We saw his resignation on TV. I don't know if they did that before. I was watching TV with Sharad Pawar. After seeing Uddhav Thackeray's speech, we knew that he would resign."