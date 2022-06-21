Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena removes Eknath Shinde as leader of legislative party group

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been removed as the party's legislative group leader in the Maharashtra assembly. The development comes amid a political crisis within the MVA government that unfolded in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The development comes r Eknath Shinde, along with around 11 to 12 other MLAs went “out of reach” after Monday's legislative council elections. The development comes amid allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs. After the suspected cross-voting in the MLC poll, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent meeting of all party MLAs on Tuesday noon.The “missing” Shiv Sena MLAs are said to be camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat, say reports.

