Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena thinks CM should resign, but Sharad Pawar has different opinion

Mumbai: The Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray is in a state of crisis due to the rapid developments in the last few hours. Last night, BJP leaders met the governor under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that the Mahavikas Aghadi government is in minority. After that, the governor today directed the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray to prove its majority tomorrow. Now, Shiv Sena is proposing that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign without facing a majority test. However, Sharad Pawar, the founder of Mahavikas Aghadi, has suggested that the majority should face the test.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this morning ordering him to prove his majority by 5 pm tomorrow. After that, the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Shiv Sena are at loggerheads over what to do next. There is a current of opinion in Shiv Sena that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign without facing a majority test. If the convention is held tomorrow, the BJP and the rebel group are likely to criticize the Mahavikas Aghadi government and Uddhav Thackeray. The group also said that the convention will be telecast live, thus discrediting the Shiv Sena.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who played an important role in the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi, has expressed a different opinion. Sharad Pawar has suggested that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government should face a majority test without resigning.

The issue of renaming Aurangabad will be taken up in today's cabinet meeting. This will lead to differences in the Mahavikas Aghadi. After that, Uddhav Thackeray will resign on the pretext of Hindutva. It is also being said those pro-Hindu voters will try to keep Shiv Sena by playing Hindutva card at the last moment.