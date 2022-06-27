Maharashtra Political Crisis: Supreme Court extends time till July 12

Supreme Court extends time till July 12. SC asks the Maharashtra government to ensure the protection of rebel MLAs. The state government said that it would take immediate and adequate measures to protect the lives and properties of 39 rebel MLAs and their family members.

Also, the Supreme Court issued notice to the respondents after hearing the petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde camp challenging the disqualification proceedings against them and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Sena Legislative Party leader. It stated, "The counter-affidavits if any be filed within 5 days. Rejoinder thereto be filed within 3 days thereafter". The matter will be listed for hearing on July 11. Appearing for the Deputy Speaker, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan explained, "It (the notice for removal of Deputy Speaker) was not sent from the registered email. It was not sent to the legislative office. Deputy Speaker acts in a judicial capacity. If somebody dashes off a letter, not to the registered office, the Speaker is entitled to ask who you are. It was sent by one Advocate Vishal Acharya.



